Fatal Solo Vehicle Crash In Murphys

By Nic Peterson
Calaveras County, CA–The CHP has released information about a solo vehicle crash that took place in the area of Apple Blossom Drive in Murphys. On the afternoon of June 3rd, the driver of a black Jeep was traveling northbound on a fire road near a private residence.

The driver allowed his vehicle to exit the fire road and the Jeep overturned and went down an embankment before coming to a stop on its side. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. No further information is available at this time

