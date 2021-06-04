Measure V Ballot Deadline Approaches

Sonora, CA — Around 34-percent of registered Tuolumne County voters have filled out and returned ballots for the June 8 Measure V special election.

The county’s Clerk and Auditor Controller, Debi Bautista, says, “The voter turnout was really strong in the beginning, but not so much lately. We only have a few more days, so please get your ballots in if you want your voice to be heard.”

Around 11,500 ballots have been cast to this point as part of the all-mail ballot election.

Measure V would place a $150 tax on developed parcels and $75 on unimproved parcels to increase funding for fire services. It would require a supermajority, or nearly 67-percent, to gain approval.

Bautista notes that her office at 2 South Green Street will be open for special hours this Saturday from 9am-1pm for anyone wanting to stop in and vote in person. Those voting by mail must have the ballots post marked by June 8 and received be received by her office by Friday, June 11.

There are also 24/7 drop boxes set up at the Main Sonora Library, Columbia Elementary, Groveland Library, Junction Shopping Center, Rocca Park, Willow Springs Clubhouse, Me Wok Library and near the Twain Harte Market.