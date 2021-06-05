Construction Begins On Community Resilience Centers

Tuolumne Community Resilience Center Location View Photos

Tuolumne, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on a pair of significant new county buildings under construction in Tuolumne and Groveland.

Federal grant dollars in response to the 2013 Rim Fire are funding the development of two Community Resilience Centers. Deputy Tuolumne County Administrator Maureen Frank will detail the history of the projects, how the locations were selected, the role the centers will play, and the various community partners who will be utilizing space.

While construction is underway near Bay Street in Tuolumne and on Ferretti Road in Groveland, formal ground-breaking ceremonies will still take place in the coming weeks. The various aspects related to the multi-million dollar centers will be detailed on this weekend’s show.