CAL Fire Increases Staffing As Fire Conditions Worsen

Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit HQ sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — The CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit reports that on Monday it will officially transition into “peak fire season.”

The unit will then be at full summer staffing, which includes 22 frontline engines.

Since January 1st, CAL Fire, statewide, has responded to 2,481 incidents. In the Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit there have been 117 wildfires.

CAL Fire Chief Thom Porter says, “The last few years saw devastating reminder’s that the public cannot let their guard down. Together we must continue to adapt and evolve to be able to withstand the intensity of these fires, keeping in mind, that the only way to mitigate the damage they cause is through prevention and preparation.”

CAL Fire reminds everyone to clear all dead and dying vegetation at least 100 feet away from structures and to find alternative ways to dispose of landscaping debris, such as chipping or hauling to a green waste facility.

