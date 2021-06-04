Prescribed Burn Completed At PAWS

Prescribed Burning At PAWS View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Smoke has been visible over the past two days coming from the PAWS Animal Sanctuary outside of San Andreas.

The CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit reports that crews successfully burned 114 acres over the past couple of days. It created defensible space lines to help protect the animal sanctuary and nearby homes in the event of a wildfire in the area. It also allowed CAL Fire to conduct training exercises in partnership with California Conservation Corps hand crews out of Stockton.

PAWS is located on Pool Station Road. The two-day burn is now completed.