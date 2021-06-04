DMV Extends Commercial License Expirations

Sacramento, CA–The California Department of Motor Vehicles(DMV) announced a new round of extensions for commercial driver licenses expiring through August 31st, 2021. This will allow commercial drivers to continue to deliver products and supplies. A previous extension had been set to expire last month at the end of May. The extensions will be automatic, eligible commercial drivers will not receive a new card or an extension in the mail. Also in line with federal guidance, commercial drivers whose medical certification expires between March 1, 2021, and August 31, 2021, have an extension to August 31, 2021.

The DMV continues to encourage all customers to use its online services, expanded virtual services, and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s licenses and vehicle registration renewals. As a temporary measure during the pandemic, nearly all Californians can now renew their driver’s license online, even if the renewal notice states that an office visit is required. Customers can use the Service Advisor that can be found here, to learn about options for online DMV services.