Supervisor Haff Issues Call To Action

Supervisor District 4 Kathleen Haff View Photo

Groveland, CA — Tuolumne County District Four Supervisor Kathleen Haff has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog.

She voices concerns about a state proposal being reviewed by the California Board of Forestry and its potential impact on local development projects. (Click here to view an earlier story on the issue)

In the blog, entitled “A Call To Action,” she gives several specific examples about how it could impact Tuolumne County, and explains how locals can let their voice be known.

Click here to view the blog. Haff is in her first year as a Tuolumne County Supervisor for District Four. The area includes the greater southern Tuolumne County region and some of the outskirts of Sonora.