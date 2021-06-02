Recovery Center Proposed To Replace Closed School

Sonora, CA–On June 16th the Tuolumne County Planning Commission Meeting will be taking place at 6:00 pm, one of the items that will be discussed is an alcoholism and drug abuse recovery facility that would be moving into the campus of the closed Foothill Leadership Acadamy and is seeking a Conditional Use Permit The campus has been vacant after the school closed down in 2019, the story about that closure can be found here.

The Refuge Recovery Center will be a 24-hour facility that will be used for detox and counseling services for up to 14 patients over the age of 18 years. Medication will be administered to aid with withdrawal symptoms. The facility will consist of a male and female wing. Counseling will include 12-step religious-based counseling, an in-house chef will also be present. Exercise will be provided within a home gym setting and the existing pool will be used by patients with lifeguard supervision

This meeting will be physically closed to the public but to participate via zoom, the Webinar ID is:853-3546-3452 or if you need swift special assistance during the meeting you can call 209-770-5423.