Tuolumne County Extends Interim Health Officer Agreement

Sonora, CA — Interim Tuolumne County Health Officer Dr. Eric Sergienko will stay in the role through at least February of next year.

Dr. Sergienko also serves as Mariposa County Health Officer, and both counties have agreed to terms allowing him to continue to also serve as Tuolumne County’s interim officer. Tuolumne County agrees to pay Mariposa up to $100,000 for the services per fiscal year.

The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today, as part of its consent agenda, to extend the agreement with Mariposa County (and Dr. Sergienko) through February 22.

District One Tuolumne County Supervisor David Goldemberg chimed in, “I just want to recognize the work that Dr. Sergienko is doing as our interim county health officer. He is top-notch and I appreciate everything he does.”

Dr. Bob Bernstein was Tuolumne County’s last full-time permanent Health Officer until he was dismissed in February of 2020. Dr. Sergienko then stepped into the Interim role for a few months, followed by Dr. Liza Ortiz, who later resigned, and then it went back to Dr. Sergienko. He has helped the county develop its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.