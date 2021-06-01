Prescribed Burn Planned At PAWS

PAWS Sanctuary in San Andreas View Photo

San Andreas, CA — CAL Fire is planning to burn 125 acres at the PAWS animal sanctuary in San Andreas on Wednesday and Thursday.

The treatment area includes grass, oak woodland and scattered chaparral species. CAL Fire reports that the burn will effectively create a defensible space area of reduced vegetation between Highway 12 and the community of San Andreas. It will also reduce the risk of wildfire to the wildlife sanctuary and adjacent residential subdivisions. It will also allow for additional firefighter training. The burning will begin sometime between 8-10am each day, and it will last 6-8 hours.

Smoke will be visible near the Highway 49 and Pool Station Road intersection, and in parts of San Andreas. CAL Fire reports that control lines and established roads will be used to prevent the fire from spreading outside of the burn area.

Cooperating agencies assisting CAL FIRE with the burn will include San Andreas Fire Protection District and Calaveras County Air Pollution Control District.