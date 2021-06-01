Three Rescued From Table Mountain

Table Mountain Rescue View Photos

Jamestown, CA — A boulder came loose at the Grotto at the popular climbing spot Table Mountain, northwest of Jamestown.

The Tuolumne County Fire Department reports that three hikers were injured, one seriously, and two moderately. Due to the difficult terrain, and seriousness of the injuries, CAL Fire sent over its new Firehawk helicopter, and Copter 404, to perform three hoist rescues to extricate the patients to a landing zone where air and ground ambulances were waiting for them.

the Tuolumne County Fire Department reports, “This was an incredible series of rescues performed with excellence by all responders involved. The value of training and teamwork is exemplified in this incident.”

Others who responded to help the rescue include the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team, Tuolumne County Ambulance and PHI Med 4-2. The rescue occurred on Sunday afternoon.