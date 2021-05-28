Stanislaus National Forest Braces For Busy Weekend

Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Sonora, CA — Memorial Day weekend is considered by many to be the official kickoff to the summer travel season.

Stanislaus National Forest spokesperson Diana Fredlund comments, “We want people to go up and have a great time, but please understand there will be a lot of folks coming up to enjoy the weekend. Please be a responsible citizen and pack it in and pack it out (trash). And if you see a little bit on the ground nearby, pick that up too.”

Everyone is also encouraged to be fire safe this weekend, as temperatures are heading back up, and the vegetation is drying out.

High fire restrictions are in place for the lower elevations of the forest, meaning that campfires are only allowed in developed campsites. Camping in dispersed areas in the higher elevations requires a permit for a campfire. Those can be acquired online. More information can be found here.

In addition, the Forest Service has developed a map showing which recreation sites are open. Click here to view it.

Fredlund also asks that visitors follow the posted rules about parking and camping in the various areas of the forest.

Fireworks are outlawed on all forestlands.