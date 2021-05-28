Vehicles Damaged By Fire At Camp Hope

CAL Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — There was another fire early this morning at Camp Hope off of Stockton Road.

A couple of vehicles were destroyed by fire, and the blaze also burned a 100 ft. by 100 ft. spot of vegetation. CAL Fire reports that resources responded shortly after 1am. The fire was extinguished, and the engines were released, by around 2:30am. What caused the fire is not immediately known. No injuries were reported.

Crews also responded to a pair of separate vegetation fires at the Camp Hope homeless camp on Wednesday.

We reported earlier that Tuolumne County is ordering the closure of the camp within 90 days because of health and safety violations. County officials are working to relocate the residents.