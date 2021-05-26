Update: Debris Fire At Camp Hope

CAL Fire / Tuolumne County Fire Logo View Photo

Update at 7:20am: A small fire at Camp Hope has been quickly extinguished. No additional information is immediately available.

Original story posted at 7am: Sonora, CA — Fire officials are responding to the Camp Hope homeless camp located off Stockton Road on the edge of Sonora.

There is a report of a small debris fire. A prevention officer has also been requested to investigate the incident. Be prepared for activity in that area.