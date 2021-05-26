Sunny
66.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Debris Fire At Camp Hope

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CAL Fire / Tuolumne County Fire Logo

CAL Fire / Tuolumne County Fire Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 7:20am: A small fire at Camp Hope has been quickly extinguished. No additional information is immediately available.

Original story posted at 7am: Sonora, CA — Fire officials are responding to the Camp Hope homeless camp located off Stockton Road on the edge of Sonora.

There is a report of a small debris fire. A prevention officer has also been requested to investigate the incident. Be prepared for activity in that area.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 