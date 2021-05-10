Camp Hope Shutting Down In Ninety Days

Sonora, CA–Camp Hope is a homeless camp off Stockton road that is located on some private property, a contentious location that has been debated over the last couple of years. In a press release, it was announced that Tuolumne County will be relocating individuals at Camp Hope and giving residents 90 days to either use the resources afforded to them or seek housing elsewhere.

Ordinance violations and health concerns are the primary reasons cited why action is being taken, with hazardous materials, waste, tires, abandoned vehicles, and other rubbish culminating in alarming amounts. Earlier this year, an RV fire broke out at Camp Hope that spread to some vegetation, details of that incident can be found here.

Numerous local agencies will be partnering to provide emergency housing and supportive services for those who will be displaced by this enforcement. The team is comprised of Resiliency Village, Public Health, Behavioral Health, In-Home Supportive Services, CalWORKs, CalFRESH, ATCAA, Nancy’s Hope, and The Refuge.

The county reports that most individuals at Camp Hope have expressed a desire to work with social services and are willing to relocate.