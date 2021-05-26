Man Allegedly Spotted With Gun Takes Off Running

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo View Photo

West Point, CA — Law enforcement officials in Calaveras County eventually captured a man who they say appeared to be holding a handgun near the intersection of Main Street and Bouvard Street.

39-year-old Carlos Nunez of West Point was spotted recently during the afternoon hours. Since he appeared to have a gun, deputies tried to stop him, but he took off running and escaped the area.

Later that night he was located by a deputy sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle along Pine Street. When officials approached him, he again took off running. He went around a nearby home and became stuck while trying to run through some berry bushes with heavy thorns and couldn’t go any further. He was taken into custody without further incident. The sheriff’s office reports that Nunez had a 9mm handgun with no serial registration on it.

Nunez is charged with possession of a firearm by someone prohibited to have one, illegally possessing ammunition, and resisting arrest. He also had an existing warrant out of Amador County for drug-related charges.