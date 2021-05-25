Graphic Videos Released Of Officer Involved Deadly Shooting In San Andreas

Video release in deadly officer involved shooting in San Andreas in May View Photo

San Andreas, CA – The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has released graphic videos and 911 calls of the May 6th deadly shooting that involved several deputies and the suspect firing their weapons.

The incident began at the Sierra Inn Motel in San Andreas called in as domestic violence call, between a man and woman with a report of a gun being pointed at her head, as reported here. When deputies arrived the suspect Mark Lavea, was gone. While interviewing the victim in the 500 block of Lewis Avenue near the Diamond Place Apartment Complex, sheriff’s officials say Lavea ambushed a deputy and shot him in the upper torso. They say he then grabbed an elderly woman and held her hostage with a gun to her back while deputies tried to negotiate her release.

There are several calls that can be heard and videos from different angles including one using an aerial thermal imagining camera as well as deputy body-cam video of the incident. The show the elderly woman either falling or being pushed by Lavea, he then runs and dives behind a cement barrier, as shots are exchanged. Sheriff’s officials confirm that the elderly woman was hit by debris from gunfire, but her injuries were not life-threatening. Also, Lavea was wounded in the chest, stomach, and leg. Lavea was lying on his stomach and after removing his gun that was underneath him, they began rendering CPR. Clarke Broadcasting warns that the video in the image box is graphic.