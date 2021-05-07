Suspect Killed, Deputy And Hostage Injured, In San Andreas

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — A domestic violence incident in Calaveras County last night escalated and led to a deputy being shot, the suspect being killed, and a hostage being injured.

It started at about 10:40pm when the sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a man and woman getting into an argument at the Sierra Inn Motel in San Andreas. At one point, the male suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at the woman’s head. The suspect was gone, however, when deputies arrived.

The investigation then led to the 500 block of Lewis Avenue near the Diamond Place Apartment Complex. As a deputy was interviewing the victim, the suspect ambushed and shot the deputy in the upper body. The deputy was able to help the woman victim to safety. The suspect then went and found an uninvolved elderly woman and held her hostage.

The sheriff’s office reports that deputies attempted de-escalation tactics and tried to talk the suspect into releasing the hostage. The suspect refused commands and was shot and killed by officials. The elderly woman was also hit by gunfire and transported by air ambulance out of the area to treat injuries. Both the deputy and the victim shot are expected to survive. A multiagency investigation is now underway into the incident, which is protocol anytime there is an officer-involved shooting.