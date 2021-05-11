More Information On San Andreas Shooting

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA–Earlier this month a domestic violence incident in Calaveras County escalated in a story that can be found here.

More information has been released about the standoff with police, the hostage, the name, and the lengthy rap sheet of the suspect.

The suspect has been identified as Mark Aitulagi Lavea who after ambushing and injuring a Deputy, took a hostage at a nearby apartment complex, forcing the victim to act as a human shield, The Deputies were in an elevated parking lot that combined with a large concrete retaining wall and a large, long, metal railing helped conceal the hostage-taker and victim. As the suspect attempted to force the victim up a concrete stairway, the suspect was shot by a deputy sheriff which caused the suspect to separate from the hostage and fall down. The suspect got up and fired a shot at Deputies who returned fire, the suspect then got up again and was shot one final time.

During the shooting, some of the officer’s rounds struck the metal railing and concrete retaining wall. Both caused fragmentation and ricochet that struck the area the hostage was in, it is unclear exactly what wounded the hostage if it was the Deupities or hostage-taker. Evidence is still being analyzed and results are pending.

The criminal history of the suspect is lengthy and includes assault with a Deadly Weapon, (firearm on a person), Burglary, Discharge of a Firearm in a Negligent Manner, Burglary, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Child Cruelty Injury/Death, Elder/Dependent Abuse, Felony Battery with Serious Bodily Injury, Carry a Concealed Firearm, Carrying a Loaded Firearm, Possession/ Manufacture/ Sell Dangerous Weapon, Violation of Parole, Domestic Violence, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Controlled Substances for Sale, Domestic Violence, Violation of Parole, Transportation of a Controlled Substance, False Impersonation of an Another Person, Providing False ID to a Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance, Violation of Probation, Auto theft, Possession of Stolen Property, Auto Theft, Domestic Violence/ Corporal Injury to Spouse/Cohabitant, Violation of Parole

More information is forthcoming pending the results of the continued investigation.