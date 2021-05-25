$100,000 Effort To Help Students Finish Columbia College

Columbia, CA — The Columbia College Foundation is offering a program that helps students who are at least halfway from completing a degree or certificate.

The foundation will soon be awarding 20 scholarships of up to $5,000 per year ($2,500 per semester) beginning in the Fall of 2021. In addition to being halfway through a program at Columbia College, students must have a grade point average of 2.5, qualify for a state fee waiver, and be able to enroll full-time while receiving the award. Financial need will be a consideration.

“The Finish Line Scholarship program is a life-changing opportunity for our students,” said Columbia College Foundation President Jeff Warren. “So many are juggling family, jobs, and other responsibilities. This program aims to give them significant support so they can focus full time on school, and complete their educational goals here, whether that’s career training or an associate’s degree that takes them on to a four-year university. This helps them prepare for better jobs and better futures.”

The foundation plans to offer the Finish Line Scholarship Program over each of the next four years as part of a partnership with the Foundation for California Community Colleges. Columbia is one of 34 community colleges in the state which benefit from a $100-million gift awarded by the Jay Pritzker Foundation.

The deadline to submit an application for the initial year of the Finish Line Scholarship Program is June 1. Click here for more information.