Angels Camp Post Office Box Vandalized

Angels Camp City Hall View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — The PO Box assigned to Angels Camp City Hall was broken into and vandalized over the weekend.

The police department reports that it occurred sometime between Friday evening and Monday morning. It was the only PO Box vandalized at the Post Office located at 1216 Main Street. If you mailed something to Angels Camp City Hall recently, using the address PO Box 667, you are asked to contact city officials to inquire if the mail was received. The number to call is 209-736-2181.

The PD reports that anyone who had mail stolen out of the box should contact their financial institution to put a stop on any checks. It is also recommended to monitor bank accounts and credit reports for any signs of identity theft.