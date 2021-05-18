Sunny
76.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Angels Camp Post Office Box Vandalized

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Angels Camp City Hall

Angels Camp City Hall

Photo Icon View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — The PO Box assigned to Angels Camp City Hall was broken into and vandalized over the weekend.

The police department reports that it occurred sometime between Friday evening and Monday morning. It was the only PO Box vandalized at the Post Office located at 1216 Main Street. If you mailed something to Angels Camp City Hall recently, using the address PO Box 667, you are asked to contact city officials to inquire if the mail was received. The number to call is 209-736-2181.

The PD reports that anyone who had mail stolen out of the box should contact their financial institution to put a stop on any checks. It is also recommended to monitor bank accounts and credit reports for any signs of identity theft.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 