No New COVID Cases In Tuolumne, Calaveras Adds More To Its Count

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne County Public Health reports no new cases today. No COVID-positive residents are hospitalized and two were released from isolation. A total of 12 cases are considered active. This evening, Wednesday, May 6th is the health department’s COVID Public Information Night. The public is invited to bring questions and participate at 6 PM via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/92780952960 Meeting ID: 927 8095 2960 Passcode: COVID

Tuolumne County has a total of 4,115 cases split between 2,698 community cases and 1,417 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, as of 4 PM today the California Department of Corrections counts two active inmate cases. Total community cases released from isolation are 2,622 and the total number of tests administered is 92,045. The county report lists 16,823 fully vaccinated residents and 4,891 individuals partially vaccinated.

Updated screening and other guidelines were detailed here yesterday.

For the week ending April 24, compared to the week ending April 17, Tuolumne has a Case Rate of 2.7 down from 3.5 and the Test Positivity Rate that dropped to 1.2 percent from 1.5 percent.

Calaveras County – The Calaveras public health report has three new cases since yesterday with the county’s total COVID cases at 2,111. Active cases remain at 18 and recoveries increased three to 2,040 total. One Calaveras resident is hospitalized. In total there have been 981 men, 1,112 women, and 18 with no gender reported infected with COVID-19. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID is 451 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 30,962 vaccinations given. Calaveras remains in the Orange Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Mariposa County – Mariposa County Public Health reports no new cases, one case is hospitalized and 5 cases are considered currently active. There are a total of 444 cases since the pandemic began. Mariposa County is in the Orange Tier.

Testing- The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site is open Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing information, are in our events calendar here.

Vaccines – Individuals in Calaveras, Mariposa, and Tuolumne may register at myturn.ca.gov to schedule appointments. You can also call 833-422-4255 if you don’t have an email (Mon to Fri 8AM to 8PM, Sat and Sun 8AM-5PM) for assistance. Due to technical issues, those who live in the 95223 area (Arnold) should enter 95222 as their zip code when searching for a location near you.

As of April 15th, eligibility has opened to everyone 16+ (Pfizer) and 18+ (Moderna) with photo ID, not currently sick with COVID-19 or had a flu shot within the last 14 days. As reported here, UC And CSU Schools Will Require COVID Vaccinations. Health and Human Services Agency Director Rebecca Espino recommends people who were infected with COVID-19 in the past also get the vaccine, as detailed here. More information about the local pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 5/4 8 2 1,770 38 Calaveras 5/4 18 9 2,108 53 Mariposa 5/5 5 0 444 7 Mono 5/5 3 0 1,019 4 Stanislaus 5/5 537 70 55,105 1,050 Tuolumne 5/5 12 0 4,115 64 For other county-level statistics view our page here.