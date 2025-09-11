More Containment Gained On TCU September Lightning Complex Fire

TCU Lightning Complex Fire - CAL Fire Image View Photo

Don Pedro, CA — Fire crews have been taking advantage of the cooler weather to build stronger lines around the TCU Lightning Complex Fire.

Of the 21 fires within the complex, only two have yet to reach 100% containment. They include the 6-2 Fire (1,025 acres with 96% containment) and the 6-5 Fire (6,935 acres with 92% containment). They are near Don Pedro and Chinese Camp.

CAL Fire reports, “Crews continue fire suppression repair activities such as repairing control lines and restoring the landscape impacted by suppression efforts. As work continues, please drive carefully in and around the area and watch for crews and equipment along the roadways.”

The overall TCU September Lightning Complex Fire is considered 13,869 acres with 97% containment.

There are still 1,083 firefighters assigned, 44 engines, 41 crews, 12 dozers, 17 water tenders, and three helicopters.

95 structures were destroyed, and 45 of those were homes, mostly around Chinese Camp.