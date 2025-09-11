Sinkhole Opens Up On Greenley Road In Sonora

Sinkhole on Greenley Road in Sonora --Photo taken by Dana Newby View Photos

Sonora, CA – A sizable sinkhole has opened up in the 200 block of Greenley Road in Sonora, and repairs will not be made until next week.

Tuolumne County Public Works reports that the hole is between the Morning Star/Cabezut roads intersection and Lyons Bald Mountain Road. They did not give an exact size of the hole, except to note that it is large. Blossom Scott-Heim, the public works director, shared that her office received calls and saw sinkhole postings on social media, so a road maintenance crew went and checked it out. What they found was a sizable sinkhole stretching from the pavement to the sidewalk.

“It’s on the downstream side right at the edge of pavement, and it goes under just a little bit of the pavement, but predominantly the sidewalk,” relayed Scott-Heim, adding, “It is safe; we’ve had our engineers evaluate it.”

Tuolumne Utility District (TUD) was also called to the scene because they have a large water line there. Scott-Heim disclosed that they wanted to make sure it was not leaking, and she reports it is not. The crew also blocked off the hole with orange cones and barricades to alert motorists to steer clear of that area until the sinkhole is fixed.

“We are planning to fill it with a slurry concrete [a flowable mixture of cement, water, and sometimes sand and additives, used for filling voids, repairing damaged surfaces, and as a bonding agent] in various construction applications. We’ve got that scheduled for Monday, September 15, 2025, so motorists could see some delays or some traffic control related to that, but otherwise, once we fill it up, we don’t anticipate having to do anything else.”

However, Scott-Heim relayed that no specific repair time has been scheduled.