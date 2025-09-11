First Responders Recognize Patriot Day Around The Mother Lode

SPD officers put up flags along Washington Street in downtown Sonora as a symbol of unity and respect—SPD photo View Photos

Sonora, CA – First responders around the Mother Lode are recognizing Patriot Day by holding ceremonies, including putting up flags in downtown Sonora, which were held in remembrance of those who lost their lives during the terrorist attack on 9/11.

The Sonora Police Department marked the anniversary of that deadly attack by lining Washington Street with flags, as can be seen in the image box photo. Police officials shared, “Flags are displayed on Washington Street today as a symbol of unity and respect. Thank you to our dedicated volunteers for this meaningful effort.”

A Remembrance Ceremony hosted by VFW Post 4748 at Tuolumne Memorial Hall in Tuolumne included Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office personnel. They noted, “We were grateful to stand alongside our community this morning to honor and remember the victims, families, responders, and survivors of 9/11… Thank you to everyone who joined us in person and in spirit today. Let us never forget.”

In Mariposa County, fire and sheriff’s officials came together in solemn remembrance of September 11, 2001—a day that forever changed the nation. They raised the flag and recounted, “This day reminds us of the strength, resilience, and unity that carried our country through such dark times. It is not only a time to reflect on the past but also to reaffirm our commitment to supporting one another and to never forget the sacrifices made.”

Additionally, the CAL Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit posted on social media:

“Today, we remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001, and honor the bravery of the first responders who ran toward danger to protect others. We will never forget those who didn’t return home or the families whose lives were changed forever. In the days that followed, first responders from across the nation came together in a unified effort to aid in recovery and support one another. Twenty-four years later, we carry forward that legacy with a continued commitment to service, unity, and strength.”

As reported here on Wednesday, Habitat for Humanity of Calaveras will hold its third annual 9/11 Day of Service this weekend at Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial District Park in Valley Springs. The event honors the sacrifices of soldiers and first responders while also providing community service. It will take place on Saturday, September 13. The Day of Service begins with a volunteer activity from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial District Park, which focuses on renewing playground equipment to maintain a safe environment for families.