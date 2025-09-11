Raising Local Awareness About Suicide Prevention

Sonora, CA — Community leaders spoke about suicide prevention efforts ahead of the Tuolumne County Supervisors declaring Suicide Prevention Week.

A local collaborative, led by ATCAA’s Yes Partnership, and supported by many other agencies and organizations, is working to raise awareness about suicide, and offering related training.

Tami Mariscal, Tuolumne County Behavioral Health Director, stated at this week’s meeting, “Suicide Ideation is not purely about mental illness; it is a societal issue that can touch any of our lives. Individually, but also those around us, and those who care about us, who we may not even know.”

Bob White, leader of the Yes Partnership, added, “According to the Tuolumne County Public Health Department, there were 15 suicides in Tuolumne County in 2024. 14 were Tuolumne County residents, and one was not a county resident. During the last 19 years, from 2005 to 2024, suicide has been identified as the leading cause of death for youth, 10-19 years old, in our county.”

Local suicide rates have been much higher than the state average.

Personal stories were also shared about local residents.

It was noted that since May of 2023, nearly 400 community members have been trained about suicide reduction awareness and stigma reduction, but there is still much work to do.

Speakers were also on hand from local groups like Stand Up Speak Out and Lantern of Light.

The Supervisors voted to approve a resolution declaring September 7-13 as Suicide Prevention Week.

There will be an annual Suicide Prevention Awareness event from 10 am -1 pm on Friday, September 12, at the Tuolumne County Enrichment Center, at 101 Hospital Road in Sonora.

On Saturday, September 13, is the 7th annual Hope and Honor Walk from 9 -11 am at Courthouse Park in Sonora to remember those who have died by suicide and to raise awareness about local prevention efforts.