Early Morning House Fire In Jamestown Area

By B.J. Hansen
Jamestown, CA — A single-story home was damaged in an early morning fire in the area of Rimrock Road and Rawhide Road in the Jamestown area.

CAL Fire notes that it was reported early Thursday morning, at 12:02 am. No one was in the home, and there were no injuries. Arriving firefighters worked to quickly extinguish the blaze. The cause of the incident remains under investigation, according to CAL Fire.

Mop-up lasted into the early morning hours.

