Second Weekend of September Events

Twain Harte a La Carte View Photo

There are many events planned for the weekend of September 13th, and 14th, 2025. First, District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk is hosting a series of Town Hall meetings throughout the month including today, Thursday September 11, at 5 pm at the Pinecrest Community Lodge.

Saturday morning at 9 am join the annual Hope and Honor Walk for Suicide Prevention Awareness and Community Outreach at Courthouse Park. The event will feature guest speakers, activities, a walk, multiple resource tables and raffle drawings as detailed here.

The Fall for 4-H event has been rescheduled to this Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm it was postponed due to the fairgrounds being used as a large animal evacuation center.

Soroptimist International of Twain Harte will host the Twain Harte a’la Carte at Eproson Park this Saturday from 4 to 6 PM. The event is a food, wine and beer festival with tastings from local restaurants and wineries. It will also feature the music of Tim McCaffrey.

The Tuolumne County Republican Central Committee and the Tuolumne County Republican Women are hosting the 2025 Reagan Dinner on Saturday. The event will offer silent and live auctions, and a BBQ dinner. The guest speakers include Assemblyman David Tangipa and Congressman Tom McClintock.

Join the Me-Wuk Tribe in celebration of tradition and community at the multi-day Acorn Festival. Their curated selection of traditional groups and vendors showcase cultural heritage with traditional dance, native arts & crafts and the Hand games Tournament will be held on Saturday. Have an Indian taco or stay for the BBQ dinner Saturday. A shuttle from Black Oak Casino Resort to the event will be available. The events schedule is in our calendar here.

At the St. Patrick’s Parish Hall in Sonora on Saturday there will be an evening of dining, dancing and fellowship. Wear your western gear and enjoy country music with a live DJ. Doors open at 5:30 pm with a tri-tip dinner served at 6:30 pm.

It is 2nd Saturday Art Night in Sonora with shops open later showcasing music and performances, Arts and Crafts at Tuolumne County Arts, and the Summer Concert Series in Coffill Park at 8 pm featuring Penetrators Groove Band. The 2nd Saturday Art Night Artists Reception at the Sonora Chamber of Commerce features the ‘Reimagining, Renewing’ art exhibit featuring Sonora artists John and Li Ching Accurso. John continues teach part-time, Li has recently retired from teaching art at Columbia College. The show is open during the Chamber’s regular hours or by appointment with TCA through October 2.

Saturday is also 5th annual Dan McHoul Memorial car show in Jamestown. All proceeds go to Chips for Kids. Registration of cars on the day of the event is detailed are in the event listing here.

Fresh produce, handmade goods, and unique treasures from local farmers, artisans, and young entrepreneurs will be found at local Sonora Farmers’ Market on Saturday mornings. Tuolumne County Transit offers a free Saturday bus route between Columbia and downtown Sonora, running from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. until October 11 as detailed here. The Farmers Market at Murphys Community Park is open this Sunday as detailed here.

There is a yard sale this weekend listed in our Classifieds here.

Ridge is open for scenic chair rides, mountain biking, disc golf, and hiking.

The restaurant of the month for September is Seven Sisters at Black Oak Casino Resort. Check out the movie times at local theaters, including Pinecrest Movies Under the Stars, and local gas prices are in our traffic section.