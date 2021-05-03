5 New COVID Cases In Tuolumne, 4 New Cases In Calaveras

Covid-19 Regional Report Monday View Photo

Tuolumne County — The Health Officer order for febrile respiratory illness (FRI) screening has been updated to reflect updates for fully vaccinated individuals. The updated order can be viewed here. Public Health officials say “Employee screening and staying home from work or school when sick remains an important part of reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our community.” Updated Face Covering Guidance was issued today and can be viewed here.

Other updated guidance for businesses, activities, events can be found here, and here as well as May 3 updates to recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals here.

Tuolumne Public Health reports five new cases today, including three cases on Saturday. The new cases are two men age 30 to 39, one woman and two men age 40 to 49. No COVID-positive residents are hospitalized and five are released from isolation. A total of 11 cases are considered active.

Tuolumne County has a total of 4,110 cases split between 2,693 community cases and 1,417 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, including the one active inmate case. Total community cases released from isolation are 2,613 and the total number of tests administered is 91,754. The county report lists 16,088 fully vaccinated residents and 5,133 individuals partially vaccinated.

Tuolumne Public Health’s Pfizer clinic will be held tomorrow May 4th. Anyone age 16 or older may register for an appointment at our May 4th clinic. COVID vaccination appointments can be scheduled at www.myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. If you have questions about MyTurn and the registration process, please call us at 533-7440 or email Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov

For the week ending April 17, Tuolumne County saw an increase in its Case Rate to 3.5 from 1.9 and Test Positivity Rate at 1.5% from 1.1%

Calaveras County – The Calaveras public health report has 4 new cases since yesterday with the county’s total COVID cases at 2,099. Active cases increased one to 15 and recoveries increased three to 2,032 total. Two Calaveras residents are hospitalized with COVID.

In total there have been 976 men, 1,105 women, and 18 with no gender reported infected with COVID-19. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID is 451 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 30,440 vaccinations given. Calaveras remains in the Orange Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Mariposa County – Mariposa County Public Health reports two new cases. There are a total of 443 cases since the pandemic began with 14 cases currently active and four cases hospitalized. Mariposa County remains in the Orange Tier.

Testing- The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site is open Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing information, are in our events calendar here.

Vaccines – Individuals in Calaveras, Mariposa, and Tuolumne may register at myturn.ca.gov to schedule appointments. You can also call 833-422-4255 if you don’t have an email (Mon to Fri 8AM to 8PM, Sat and Sun 8AM-5PM) for assistance. Due to technical issues, those who live in the 95223 area (Arnold) should enter 95222 as their zip code when searching for a location near you.

As of April 15th, eligibility has opened to everyone 16+ (Pfizer) and 18+ (Moderna) with photo ID, not currently sick with COVID-19 or had a flu shot within the last 14 days. As reported here, UC And CSU Schools Will Require COVID Vaccinations. Health and Human Services Agency Director Rebecca Espino recommends people who were infected with COVID-19 in the past also get the vaccine, as detailed here. More information about the local pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 5/2 10 0 1,768 38 Calaveras 5/3 15 4 2,099 52 Mariposa 5/3 14 2 443 7 Mono 5/3 4 1 1,018 4 Stanislaus 5/3 557 111 54,989 1,046 Tuolumne 5/3 11 5 4,110 64 For other county-level statistics view our page here.