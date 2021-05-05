Calaveras Reports A COVID Death, Local Counties Remain In Orange Tier

Tuolumne County — For the week ending April 24, Tuolumne County saw a decrease to levels similar to previous lower metrics but remains above qualifying for the Yellow Tier. Even if this week the numbers qualified for the Yellow Tier it would only be the first of the required two consecutive weeks needed. There was an increase in COVID metrics the week ending April 17, comparing the two Tuolumne has a Case Rate of 2.7 down from 3.5 and the Test Positivity Rate that dropped to 1.2 percent from 1.5 percent.

Tuolumne County Public Health reports five new cases today. The new cases are two women age 18 to 29, two women age 30 to 39 and one woman age 40 to 49. No COVID-positive residents are hospitalized and two were released from isolation. A total of 14 cases are considered active.

Tuolumne County has a total of 4,115 cases split between 2,698 community cases and 1,417 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, as of 4 PM today the California Department of Corrections counts two active inmate cases. Total community cases released from isolation are 2,620 and the total number of tests administered is 91,900. The county report lists 16,088 fully vaccinated residents and 5,133 individuals partially vaccinated.

Calaveras County – The Calaveras public health report has an additional death bringing the count up to 53 since the pandemic began. There are 9 new cases since yesterday with the county’s total COVID cases at 2,108. Active cases increased three to 18 and recoveries increased five to 2,037 total. One Calaveras resident is hospitalized. In total there have been 980 men, 1,110 women, and 18 with no gender reported infected with COVID-19. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID is 451 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 30,568 vaccinations given. Calaveras remains in the Orange Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Mariposa County – Mariposa County Public Health reports one new case, one case is hospitalized meaning three have been released from the hospital and 5 cases are considered currently active. There are a total of 444 cases since the pandemic began. Mariposa County remains in the Orange Tier.

Testing- The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site is open Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing information, are in our events calendar here.

Vaccines – Individuals in Calaveras, Mariposa, and Tuolumne may register at myturn.ca.gov to schedule appointments. You can also call 833-422-4255 if you don’t have an email (Mon to Fri 8AM to 8PM, Sat and Sun 8AM-5PM) for assistance. Due to technical issues, those who live in the 95223 area (Arnold) should enter 95222 as their zip code when searching for a location near you.

As of April 15th, eligibility has opened to everyone 16+ (Pfizer) and 18+ (Moderna) with photo ID, not currently sick with COVID-19 or had a flu shot within the last 14 days. As reported here, UC And CSU Schools Will Require COVID Vaccinations. Health and Human Services Agency Director Rebecca Espino recommends people who were infected with COVID-19 in the past also get the vaccine, as detailed here. More information about the local pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 5/2 10 0 1,768 38 Calaveras 5/4 18 9 2,108 53 Mariposa 5/4 5 2 444 7 Mono 5/4 4 0 1,018 4 Stanislaus 5/3 544 46 55,035 1,047 Tuolumne 5/4 14 5 4,115 64 For other county-level statistics view our page here.