2 New COVID Cases In Tuolumne, 3 In Calaveras

COVID-19 Regional Report Wednesday

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports two new cases today. The new cases are a boy age 17 or younger and a woman age 60 to 69. One COVID positive resident is hospitalized and one was released from isolation. A total of 18 cases are considered active. Tuolumne revised its count of reported deaths due to COVID-19 stating, “Upon investigation, we have learned that a previously reported death of a male in his 50s from January is not a COVID-related death.”

Tuolumne County has a total of 4,103 cases split between 2,686 community cases and 1,417 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, including one active inmate case. Total community cases released from isolation are 2,604 and the total number of tests administered is 90,405. The county report lists 37,018 vaccine doses administered in Tuolumne.

Tuolumne Public Health’s Pfizer clinic will be held May 4th. Anyone age 16 or older may register for an appointment at our May 4th clinic. COVID vaccination appointments can be scheduled at www.myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. If you have questions about MyTurn and the registration process, please call us at 533-7440 or email Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov

For the week ending April 17, Tuolumne County saw an increase in its Case Rate to 3.5 from 1.9 and Test Positivity Rate at 1.5% from 1.1%

Calaveras County – The Calaveras public health report has 3 new cases since yesterday with the county’s total COVID cases at 2,086. Active cases decreased one to 10 and recoveries increased 5 to 2,024 total. No Calaveras residents are hospitalized with COVID.

In total there have been 970 men, 1,100 women, and 18 with no gender reported infected with COVID-19. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID is 451 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 28,641 vaccinations given. Calaveras remains in the Orange Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Mariposa County – Mariposa County Public Health reported three new cases late yesterday afternoon. There are a total of 441 cases since the pandemic began with 12 cases currently active and four cases hospitalized. Mariposa County remains in the Orange Tier. Mariposa Public Health says “We’ve got some work ahead of us to move to Yellow, but by working together and staying vigilant, we can reduce cases in our community, making us all safer and reopening our economy even more.”

Testing- The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site is open Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing information, are in our events calendar here.

Vaccines – Individuals in Calaveras, Mariposa, and Tuolumne may register at https://myturn.ca.gov to schedule appointments. You can also call 833-422-4255 if you don’t have an email (Mon to Fri 8AM to 8PM, Sat and Sun 8AM-5PM) for assistance. Due to technical issues, those who live in the 95223 area (Arnold) should enter 95222 as their zip code when searching for a location near you.

As of April 15th, eligibility has opened to everyone 16+ (Pfizer) and 18+ (Moderna) with photo ID, not currently sick with COVID-19 or had a flu shot within the last 14 days. As reported here, UC And CSU Schools Will Require COVID Vaccinations. Health and Human Services Agency Director Rebecca Espino recommends people who were infected with COVID-19 in the past also get the vaccine, as detailed here. More information about the local pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 4/27 19 1 1,764 38 Calaveras 4/28 10 3 2,086 52 Mariposa 4/28 12 3 441 7 Mono 4/28 3 0 1,016 4 Stanislaus 4/28 489 54 54,623 1,042 Tuolumne 4/28 18 2 4,103 64 For other county-level statistics view our page here.