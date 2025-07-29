Full Road Closure Planned Near San Andreas

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Travelers will need to avoid a stretch of Hawver Road this Thursday, July 31, from 7 am – 4 pm.

T&S West Construction, under contract with Calaveras County, will be making repairs related to past winter storm damage. Residents who live along the closed stretch will still have access to the road and their property.

The hope is to have the project completed in one day. All other travelers will need to find alternate routes.