80% Containment Reached On Boneyard Fire

Tuolumne County, CA — Mop-up continues on the Boneyard Fire near Priest Coulterville Road.

CAL Fire has updated the containment figure this morning to 80% and it is holding at 227 acres. The agency reports, “Resources will continue efforts towards full containment today.”

There are now 100 firefighters assigned, nine engines, six water tenders, and four hand crews. There have been no reports of any structures destroyed or injuries.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. All earlier road closures and evacuations have been lifted.