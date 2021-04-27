Calaveras Hires HHS Director and Health Officer

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County hired a new public Health Officer, Dr. Rene Ramirez, and new Health and Human Services Director, Cori Allen.

Both were approved unanimously at today’s board of supervisors meeting. Allen is a deputy director of the Tuolumne County Department of Social Services. She replaces Kristin Stranger who accepted a position in Los Angeles. Samuel Leach had been serving as Interim Human Services Director, and he will now return to his previous role as Chief Probation Officer.

Ramirez is based in Fresno County. He replaces Dr. Dean Kelaita. Dr. Paul Beatty had been the Interim Public Health Officer. Ramirez’s salary could peak at just over $194,000 while Allen will receive just over $157,000.