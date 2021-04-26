Calaveras Supervisors Will Vote On Approving Health Officers

San Andreas, CA —The Calaveras Board of Supervisors will be meeting at their regular time tomorrow morning at 8 am with a couple of positions that will be officially certified. Cori Allen will be appointed to the position of Health and Human Services Agency Director, effective April 24, 2021. This position was vacated on December 19, 2020, due to the resignation of Kristin Stranger. This position pays an annual rate of $157,851.20 and is provided by non-general funds.

In addition, Rene Ramirez, M.D., is set to serve as Calaveras County Health Officer for the period of April 27, 2021 through June 30th, 2022 for the amount of $194,133.38. Both positions are anticipated to be confirmed.

The Board of Supervisors meeting is open to the public with limited seating. Seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, once the limited eating is full, no additional members of the public will be allowed inside. If attending in person, you must wear a face-covering at all times and observe the social distancing guidelines in place.