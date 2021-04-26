California Resumes Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Use

Sacramento, CA — After hitting the pause button for about a week, California is again allowing distribution of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The use was stopped while the CDC and FDA investigated a small number of people having blood clots after receiving it.

Dr. Erica Pan, the state epidemiologist, says, “After a thorough review of very rare adverse events following the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup supports the recommendation of the FDA and CDC to lift the pause on the vaccine. Clinics in California may begin administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine immediately as long as they provide appropriate educational materials to inform patients of the vaccine’s low risk of associated health effects and other available vaccine options.”

The California Public Health Department reports that over half of eligible adults have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, whether it be single shot Johnson & Johnson, or two-dose Pfizer or Moderna.