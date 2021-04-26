Mostly cloudy
PD Investigates Loud Boom Heard In Downtown Sonora

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department received several calls last night at around 9:15pm from people hearing what sounded like some type of explosion.

The Police Department reports this morning that two of the callers stated that they saw fireworks that went off, including a flash of light in the sky. The PD investigated the incident last night and searched through downtown, and along Church Street, South Stewart, South Shepherd, Toby, McGowan, Pasadena Avenue and Summit Avenue, but could not find any fireworks, or other source.

It is not immediately clear what happened. We’ll pass along more information if it becomes available.

