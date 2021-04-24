Names Released HWY 108/49 Motorcycle VS. Truck Crash

Jamestown, CA – A motorcycle rider was lucky to escape with only minor injuries after crashing into the rear end of the pickup truck on Highway 108/49 last weekend in Jamestown.

The CHP reports that 44-year-old Elvin Alvino Jr. of Manteca was riding his 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound near Woods Way in Jamestown last week at about 40 miles per hour. Directly in front of the bike was a 2010 Ford F-250 pickup driven by 24-year-old Mathew Page of Modesto. As traffic slowed ahead Page hit his brakes and came to a stop, but Alvino could not and smashed into the rear of the truck.

The impact caused Alvino to be ejected from his motorcycle and landed on the gravel shoulder. Officers directed one-way traffic for over 20 minutes as tow crews cleared the wreckage and debris.

Alvino was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor, according to the CHP.

