Mariposa Provides Vaccine Update And Reports 5 New COVID Cases

Mariposa vaccine report: Yesterday afternoon, Mariposa received a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine, complete with what they jokingly noted is “dry ice magic” as seen in the photo. They said, “We do love us some fun science stuff!” The health department has been pushing for months to get another shipment of Pfizer. They report being excited to host their first clinic to vaccinate Mariposa’s general public ages 16 and up this evening, Friday, April 23 from 4:30 – 6:30 pm.

There is still room in the clinic, to schedule go to myturn.ca.gov or call 1-833-422-4255. They also say i f you can’t make it this evening, don’t worry, they have plenty of doses and will continue to schedule Pfizer clinics. They also answered a few questions:

Yes, they bring the vaccine to room temperature before it goes into your arm. Pfizer is currently the only authorized vaccine for those 16 and 17 years old. This is because their trials included individuals under 18. Both Pfizer and Moderna are 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 infection AND they both show that if you do get COVID, your infection is less severe. Yes, their team does enjoy working late on a Friday and working weekends to get our community vaccinated. Even when they’re tired, they are still excited to be there and they’re so thankful to see all of you there!

Mariposa County – Mariposa County Public Health reports five new cases today. They are a 14-year-old female, a 49-year-old male, and a 13-year-old female, the cases are currently under investigation, also a 43-year-old male exposed by community transmission who is isolating and a 45-year-old female who acquired COVID via person to person transmission and is isolating. Mariposa has a total of 436 cases with 14 cases currently active and two of the cases are hospitalized. As reported here, Mariposa County’s weekly tests of the wastewater in Yosemite National Park found the UK variant is present. Mariposa remains in the Orange Tier.

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports two new COVID cases today, two women age 18 to 29. One COVID positive resident remains hospitalized. A total of 25 cases are considered active. Tuolumne County has a total of 4,093 cases split between 2,677 community cases and 1,416 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, there are currently no active COVID-19 positive inmates at the prison. Total community cases released from isolation are 2,588 and the total number of tests administered is 89,447. The county report lists 37,004 vaccine doses administered in Tuolumne.

For the week ending April 10, Tuolumne County saw a decrease in its Case Rate to 1.9 from 2.7 and Test Positivity Rate at 1.1% from 1.8% and remains in the Orange Tier.

Public Health says “Anyone 16 and older is now eligible for the COVID vaccine. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated as it helps keep you and those around you protected from COVID-19, as well as reducing the spread of disease in our community.”

Calaveras County – The Calaveras Tuesday public health report has four new cases since yesterday with the county’s total COVID cases at 2,070. Active cases increased to 9 and recoveries increased 3 to 2,009 total. One Calaveras resident is hospitalized with COVID.

In total there have been 964 men, 1,090 women, and 18 with no gender reported infected with COVID-19. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID is 447 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 28,847 vaccinations given. Calaveras went to a 2.5 Case Rate from a 2.7 Case Rate and a 5.8% Test Positivity Rate up from 5.5%. Calaveras is in the Orange Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Testing- The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site is open Sunday to Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM, closed Friday and Saturdays. Beginning Sunday, April 25, the Fairgrounds testing site hours will be reduced to Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing information, are in our events calendar here.

Vaccines – Individuals in Calaveras, Mariposa, and Tuolumne may register at https://myturn.ca.gov to schedule appointments. You can also call 833-422-4255 if you don’t have an email (Mon to Fri 8AM to 8PM, Sat and Sun 8AM-5PM) for assistance. Due to technical issues, those who live in the 95223 area (Arnold) should enter 95222 as their zip code when searching for a location near you.

As of April 15th, eligibility has opened to everyone 16+ (Pfizer) and 18+ (Moderna) with photo ID, not currently sick with COVID-19 or had a flu shot within the last 14 days. As reported here, UC And CSU Schools Will Require COVID Vaccinations. Health and Human Services Agency Director Rebecca Espino recommends people who were infected with COVID-19 in the past also get the vaccine, as detailed here. More information about the local pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here.

Deaths Amador 4/22 20 2 1,754 38 Calaveras 4/23 9 4 2,070 52 Mariposa 4/23 13 2 431 7 Mono 4/23 6 0 1,016 4 Stanislaus 4/23 397 68 54,247 1,036 Tuolumne 4/23 25 2 4,093 64 For other county-level statistics view our page here.