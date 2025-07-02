Clear
96.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Temporarily Closed Forest Road Reopens Early

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Stanislaus National Forest sign

Stanislaus National Forest sign

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA— The Stanislaus National Forest has reopened Deer Valley Road, or Forest Road 8N02, early in the Calaveras Ranger District.

The roadway was temporarily closed to protect resources, including the Yosemite Toad, by restricting motor vehicle access from its intersection with Highway 4 to the Stanislaus and El Dorado National Forest boundaries starting on June 1, 2025.

This closure was in addition to the usual seasonal closure from December 15 to April 15, according to forest officials. Although it was scheduled to remain closed until Friday, July 11, 2025, Deer Valley Road is now open following the publication of the Termination Notice.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert