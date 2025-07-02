Temporarily Closed Forest Road Reopens Early

Stanislaus National Forest sign View Photo

Sonora, CA— The Stanislaus National Forest has reopened Deer Valley Road, or Forest Road 8N02, early in the Calaveras Ranger District.

The roadway was temporarily closed to protect resources, including the Yosemite Toad, by restricting motor vehicle access from its intersection with Highway 4 to the Stanislaus and El Dorado National Forest boundaries starting on June 1, 2025.

This closure was in addition to the usual seasonal closure from December 15 to April 15, according to forest officials. Although it was scheduled to remain closed until Friday, July 11, 2025, Deer Valley Road is now open following the publication of the Termination Notice.