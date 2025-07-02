Fourth of July and First Weekend of July Events

Lake Don Pedro Fireworks View Photo

There are many events planned for Fourth of July and the weekend of July 5th and 6th, 2025.

First, Thursday July 3rd, there will be two holiday weekend kickoff events in Calaveras County. The Annual Freedom Cruise will take place in Murphys at 7 PM featuring numerous vehicles. Meanwhile, put on your dancing shoes and head down to Main Street in Mokelumne Hill. The Lions Club is sponsoring a Street Dance from 7 to 10 PM. Look for drinks & snacks.

On Friday a 4th of July Parade will be held in Twain Harte along Joaquin Gully Road. Come early to participate in the Community Sing-A-Long at 9:30 am and cheer as local favorites parade down the street beginning at 10:00 am. Parade entry is free, organizers welcome parade entries on bikes, in golf carts, classic cars, and with animals. Details are in the event listing here.

Friday is also the Glorious Fourth of July celebration in Columbia State Historic Park. There will be a Flag Raising and Black Powder Musket Salute by the Columbia Militia near the Gazebo at 11 AM. Afterwards there will be a parade, games, contests, music, BBQ, demonstrations, activities, shopping, and the Church of the 49ers in Columbia will be offering “Free Franks on the Fourth” starting at 12:30 pm on Friday.

There will also be a July 4 Concert in Turner Park in San Andreas starting at 10 am.

Friday is the Angels Camp Farmers’ Market from 4:30 to 7:30 PM at the Angels Camp Museum.

In Jamestown at Rocca Park the Friday Night Bazaar will start at 5 pm.

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park will feature a “Star- Spangled Steam” at 8:30 pm.

Lake Don Pedro Recreation Agency will host Fireworks on the Water Friday. Parking is limited arrive early. Purchase your Annual Pass online before arriving this year, annual passes will not be sold at the gate. There will be no walk-in availability for camping and pets are not allowed as detailed here.

Black Oak Casino will be host to “Light Up The Night Drone Show” on Friday night. Event organizers promise to “illuminate the night with a breathtaking Drone Show extravaganza,” on July 4 to “Celebrate Independence Day at Black Oak Casino Resort with a display of dazzling lights and choreographed maneuvers that will leave you in awe!” The event is free for all ages, with viewing areas opening at 6:30 pm in Heritage Park and on the 6th floor of the parking garage. The show will start when it gets dark around 9:15 pm. There will be several food trucks and casino resort restaurants will also be open. More details are here.

Saturday and Sunday is the 53rd Annual Sierra Nevada Arts and Crafts Festival in Arnold. Vendors include food, the Ebbetts Pass Fire Department’s locally brewed beer booth, lawn games, and a new to our event stage. Live music both days, arrive early Saturday to get a seat to watch the 4th of July Parade as detailed here.

Saturday morning join the Mi Wuk/Sugar Pine Fire Protection District Auxiliary for a Pancake Breakfast as detailed here.

It is a “Stars and Stripes Summer Weekend” at Dodge Ridge. Saturday is Red, White & Blue Tie-Dye T-Shirts, a flag hunt, water balloon toss, watermelon eating contest, patriotic tattoos inside Creekside Lodge, food and music from 4–6 pm. Sunday enjoy the usual scenic chair rides, mountain biking, disc golf, hiking and also 4th of July Bingo on the deck at 1 pm and Bottle Rocket Building from Noon to 2 pm when they will be launched in a contest. Details are here.

Public pools are open up for summer. Recreation swim times, family pool nights, and the link to sign up for all swim classes at the Sonora, Twain Harte, Tuolumne, and Bret Harte pools are in our recreation guide here.

Saturday evening the Twain Harte Chamber of Commerce will set up the Twain Harte Summer Concert Series is this Saturday from 6-8 PM at Eproson Park. The featured band is The Essentials, a party rock band.

Sierra Repertory Theater is performing The Wizard of Oz at various times Wednesday through Sunday at the Fallon House Theater.

Fresh produce, handmade goods, unique treasures from local farmers, artisans, and young entrepreneurs will be found at local farmers’ markets: The Twain Harte Mountain Air Market continues weekly on Thursdays from 4 to 7 PM at Eproson Park.

Friday from 2 to 6 PM the Valley Springs Farmers’ Market is open at 8 California Street. The Sonora Farmers’ Market is open Saturday mornings, the Murphys Farmers Market opens Sundays from 9 AM to 1pm. The Tuolumne Concerts in the Park & Outdoor Market next Wednesday, July 9, will feature Lelani and the Distractions.

The restaurant of the month for July is Verona 18. Check out the movie times at local theaters, including Pinecrest Movies Under the Stars, and local gas prices are in our traffic section.