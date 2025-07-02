Motorcycle Catches Fire On HWY 26 In The Valley Springs Area

Motorcycle fire on Highway 108 in Rancho Calaveras in Calaveras County—CCF photo View Photos

Rancho Calaveras, CA— The CHP reports that a motorcycle burst into flames, forcing the rider to pull over in the Rancho Calaveras area of Calaveras County.

The incident happened in the eleven o’clock hour on Highway 108 near the Josephine Lane intersection. The image box photo taken by responders from the Calaveras Consolidated Fire shows the scorched bike, where much of it was blackened by the flames, and the seat was almost completely burned off.

Luckily, the unidentified driver was able to pull over and jump off the burning bike before suffering any injuries or the flames spread to any nearby vegetation. What ignited the flames remains under investigation by the CHP.