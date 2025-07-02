Update: Fire In Calaveras Big Trees State Park

Fire in Calaveras Big Trees State Park near campground—PGE live camera View Photo

Update at 2:31 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the three-quarters of an acre Hollow Fire near the Oak Hollow Campground at Calaveras Big Trees State Park in the Dorrington area of Calaveras County. Firefighters will remain on scene working towards full containment and then mopping up. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

Update at 2:05 p.m.: Cal Fire reports that the Hollow Fire burning in the Calaveras Big Trees State Park in the Dorrington area of Calaveras County near the Oak Hollow Campground south of Highway 4 is a quarter to a half-acre in size and moving at a moderate rate of spread.

Original post at 1:58 p.m.: Dorrington, CA — Air and ground resources are responding to a vegetation fire named the Hollow Fire near a campground in Calaveras Big Trees State Park in Calaveras County. The flames broke out near the Oak Hollow Campground south of Highway 4. Currently, there are no details regarding the fire’s size or the flames’ rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.