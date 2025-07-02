Visit Tuolumne County Launching Three New Tourism Awards

Visit Tuolumne County View Photo

Sonora, CA — Visit Tuolumne County will celebrate individuals and organizations that are working hard for the betterment of Tuolumne County’s tourism industry.

The county’s designated destination and marketing organization is launching three new awards, highlighting Tourism Advocacy, the Spirit of Tuolumne County, and the Front Line Hospitality Champions.

Lisa Mayo, Visit Tuolumne County CEO, states, “Tourism is Tuolumne County’s economic powerhouse. Those who work in the tourism and hospitality industry often do so with very little recognition. This is our way to celebrate and acknowledge those in the industry who go above and beyond.”

A review panel, along with VTC staff, will evaluate nominations based on criteria like customer service excellence, professionalism, work ethic, teamwork, leadership, and positive visitor feedback. The nomination period is open July 1-August 1, 2025. The winners will be announced at the annual Visit Tuolumne County Tourism Summit on October 16, 2025. More details on the awards can be found here.