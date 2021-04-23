Jenner Joins California Governor’s Race

State Capitol In Sacramento View Photo

Sacramento, CA — A television personality, and former Olympic champion, is now a candidate for Governor in the recall effort of Gavin Newsom.

Caitlyn Jenner announced her candidacy this morning. She says, “I have been a passionate disrupter throughout my life, from representing the United States and winning a gold medal at the Olympics to helping advance the movement for equality. As Californians, we face a now or never opportunity to fundamentally fix our state before it’s too late. Taking on entrenched Sacramento politicians and the special interests that fund them requires a fighter who isn’t afraid to do what is right.”

Jenner, who is transgender, won the 1976 Olympic gold as Bruce Jenner. She is a longtime Republican, and we reported earlier that other GOP candidates in the race include former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and businessman John Cox.

Fox News reports that Jenner has brought in some leaders of former President Donald Trump’s campaigns, Tony Fabrizio and Steven Cheung, to help strategize.