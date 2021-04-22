Rob Bonta confirmed As California Attorney General

Sacramento, CA —Rob Bonta will be officially stepping into the position of California Attorney General, he was approved with a 62-0 vote with Republicans abstaining. GOP Caucus chairwoman Sen.Patricia Bates said she and her fellow Republicans remain skeptical about Bonta and his record but have been reassured by his promise to keep the new position bipartisan.

Bonta will be responsible for enforcing laws that have been recently enacted by the Legislature including a law requiring his office to investigate police shootings that result in the deaths of unarmed civilians. Bonta explained how he sees his role by saying

“To fight for everyday folks, the vulnerable, the voiceless, the disadvantaged, those who need a champion, those who are hurting, being abused, and to push back and fight back against those in power who are overreaching that power or abusing that power, That’s the job.”

Bonta will be up for election with other statewide officials next year.