Three Injured In Head-on Crash Involving Classic Truck

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The CHP responded to a crash on Highway 49 in Calaveras County in which three people were injured.

It occurred just north of the Highway 12 intersection. According to officials, 86-year-old Narciso Sanchez of Pioneer was driving northbound in a 1953 Chevy pickup truck that drifted into the direct path of an oncoming 2020 Ford F-150 driven by 61-year-old Bryan Bowman of Modesto. The vehicles collided, and a third vehicle also got caught up in the incident, a Dodge Caravan driven by Linda Henson of San Andreas.

Sanchez suffered major injuries and was flown to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto. Bowman had moderate injuries and was taken to Doctor’s Medical Center. Henson reported minor injuries and was transported to San Joaquin General Hospital.

The crash occurred at around 3:15pm on Tuesday.