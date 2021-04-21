Mostly sunny
55.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Groveland Man Gets Three Year Sentence For Rape Conviction

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Gerald Kraft

Gerald Kraft

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — After being convicted by a trial this past August, 34-year-old Gerald Allyn Kraft of Groveland was just sentenced to state prison for a rape charge.

The victim was an 18-year-old homeless woman who Kraft invited to stay at his residence. The District Attorney’s Office reports that the victim made it clear she was not interested in a romantic relationship, and she was sexually assaulted while sleeping on Kraft’s floor.

The victim had text messages from Kraft stating he was sorry for what he did.

There was a delay in sentencing following the August trial because of COVID-related issues and Kraft requesting a retrial. In addition to being sentenced to three years in prison by Judge Kevin Siebert, Kraft will have to register as a sex offender for 20 years.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 