Four Missing Men Rescued In Arnold

Arnold, CA –On Monday the Calaveras Sheriffs Office received a report that four off-road motorcyclists were missing. The four men left on Sunday for an off-road trip and the reporting party expected them to return that evening. The men were believed to have parked near White Pines Park.

Deputies located the parked vehicle and found it unoccupied north of White Pines Lake in Arnold. The cellphones of the subjects were found inside the vehicle turned on and receiving service. The Calaveras search and rescue team and CHP were activated and the hunt was on for the missing men, CHP utilized a helicopter and a fixed-wing airplane to search the surrounding areas while 10 search and rescue volunteers began to search with all-terrain vehicles.

Nearby tracks that lead into some private property directed deputies to search a specific area that lead to one of the four missing men. He explained they all ran out of gas and had spent the night outdoors, in the morning they pooled what gas they had remaining to fuel up one motorcycle whose rider was attempting to get back to the parked truck. The man was able to identify the location of the other three as being near the CAL FIRE station at Hermit Springs off Winton Road. CHP was able to locate them via helicopter and the remaining three were escorted from the area along with their motorcycles

Calaveras Sheriff would like to remind anyone who is recreating outdoors to always inform a responsible person about the planned route as well as return time. Additionally, a warning that people should respect private property while traveling and that bypassing locked gates is illegal and considered trespassing.