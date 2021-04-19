CHP Corral Runaway Llama On Highway 49

Sonora, CA —CHP got the rare call that what seemed like a Llama was on the loose on Highway 49. Attempts were made to contain the skitterish creature but thankfully a local resident with knowledge about these types of animals was able to assist officers with corraling it into a fenced area.

Officers were thankful the animal was no longer in danger of being struck by a highway-bound vehicle and now ask the public to look at pictures of the animal to see if it looks familiar so the owner can be contacted. If you have any information please contact Animal Control at 209-694-2730. Pictures of the animal can be in the image box.